Suspect in Fredonia case still at large

Florentine is the husband of a woman whose body was found in a shallow grave at a cemetery a short distance southeast of Fredonia. The shallow grave was found by a caretaker at Hill Cemetery in Caldwell County, who then alerted authorities.
The deceased woman has been identified by state police Nicole Renee Florentine, 36, of Rock Hill, S.C.
Police have issued a warrant for Mr. Florentine for abuse of a corpse. He was last seen driving a 2020 Caspian Blue Nissan Rogue. He is described by police as a white male, 5-foot-7, approximately 170 pounds, with gray or partially gray hair and brown eyes.
No other details have been released.
KSP advises anyone who sees Florentine to call local law enforcement immediately. Florentine should be considered armed and dangerous. If anyone has information about his possible whereabouts, or information about the investigation, contact state police at 270-676-3313, or via the KSP app. Callers may remain anonymous.
