Without an 11th-hour deal, ferry will close Tuesday

The Ohio River Ferry Authority, comprised of representative from both sides of the Ohio River, met for about an hour Monday night in Marion. In addition to committee members, state legislators from Kentucky and Illinois were present. Together, they developed a list of concessions that might be made in order to keep the service going. The plan is going to be presented to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Tuesday morning.
The clock is ticking on a two-year contract between the ferry owner and the states. It expires at midnight Tuesday. The ferry customarily operates from 6am until 10pm.
Compensation, term and contract language have been stumbling blocks to reaching a new pact that would keep the service viable between Crittenden County, Ky., and Hardin County, Ill.
The Crittenden Press will be tracking negotiations on Tuesday and will provide updates as warranted.