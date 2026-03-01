Lyon County Sheriff's Report

On Friday, Feb. 27, deputies served a Lyon Circuit Court bench warrant for failure to appear on Anthony D. Simmons, 39, of Atlanta. Simmons was extradited from Georgia to face charges in a felony case involving cocaine, marijuana and tampering with physical evidence. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
In a separate case, the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office announced additional charges following a Feb. 24 standoff at the Dollar General store on KY 293 south of Eddyville. Investigators continued processing evidence from the scene beginning early Feb. 25 and executed a search warrant on the stolen vehicle involved, working through after midnight Feb. 26.
As a result of the ongoing investigation, Thomas J. Prevatte, 46, of Princeton, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, involving more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. He remains lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Angela F. Egbert, 48, of Princeton, was also charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance, first offense, involving more than 2 grams of methamphetamine, and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia. She remains lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On Saturday, Feb. 28, at approximately 5:15 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler, Deputy Josh Travis and Lyon County EMS responded to a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 93 and KY 293 south of Eddyville.
According to Deputy Beeler’s investigation, a 1999 Ford F-150 driven by Jeffery L. Carroll, 63, of Eddyville, was traveling on KY 293 and pulled into the path of a 2014 Toyota Sienna driven by Patricio Gabriel Jara Tapia, 50, of Mount Juliet, Tenn., who was southbound on KY 93. Both drivers and their passengers declined medical treatment at the scene.
