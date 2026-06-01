Lyon County Sheriff Department Activity

On May 24 at approximately 8:46 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler conducted a traffic stop on a Kia Soul on KY 93 South. The driver, Amber L. Blick, 27, of Princeton, was charged with having one headlamp, operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license and possession of marijuana. She was cited to appear in Lyon District Court in June.
Later that night at approximately 11:24 p.m., deputies responded to a disturbance at a Kuttawa business. The Eddyville Police Department assisted because multiple people were involved. Deputy Beeler charged Joseph D. Nonwiler, 28, of Owensboro, with alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center. Tanner McFadden, 19, of Owensboro, was charged with possession of alcohol by a person age 18-20 and was cited to Lyon District Court. Eddyville police charged two additional individuals under age 21 with alcohol-related offenses.
On May 27 at approximately 4:18 p.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams investigated a two-vehicle collision at the intersection of KY 93 South, KY 293 and KY 1055. According to the report, Justice Harvey, 18, of Eddyville, was driving a 2015 Dodge Challenger and pulled from a stop sign on KY 1055 into the path of a northbound 2011 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Nicholas D. Armer, 21, of Eddyville. The vehicles collided in the intersection. No injuries were reported.
On May 28 at approximately 1:25 a.m., Adams investigated a hit-and-run collision at a Kuttawa business. A parked 2026 Freightliner cab-over semi owned by Royal Trucking of West Point, Mississippi, wasstruck on the passenger-side front bumper by another semi traveling through the parking lot. The driver left the scene without stopping. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office at 270-388-2311.
On May 29 at approximately 8:55 a.m., Sheriff Brent White responded to a shoplifting complaint at a business on KY 293. His investigation led to the arrest of Jessica L. Owen, 19, of Eddyville, who was charged with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) under $500. She was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
On May 31 at approximately 12:42 a.m., Deputy Beeler responded to a reported disturbance at a Kuttawa business. The investigation determined a verbal altercation became physical and a woman was assaulted. Michael D. Chamber, 27, of Henderson, was arrested and charged with fourth-degree assault, alcohol intoxication in a public place and second-degree disorderly conduct. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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