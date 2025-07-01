'Tis the season | LEDBETTER BRIDGE work

Crews will conduct a detailed inspection of the bridge using an under-bridge inspection vehicle starting at 8 a.m. daily for about three days. A team of climbers will also perform a hands-on inspection during this time.
Traffic will be restricted to one lane, alternating sides of the bridge as work progresses. Motorists should be alert for flaggers, signage and arrow boards directing traffic across the bridge, which connects McCracken and Livingston counties and carries about 6,500 vehicles per day.
The lane restriction is expected to end by 3 p.m. Thursday, July 10, weather permitting. Drivers are urged to use caution in the work zone.
Once this inspection is complete, crews will move to the U.S. 60 Cumberland River “Smithland” Bridge around Friday, July 11.
