ACTIVITY REPORT | Lyon County Sheriff Brent White

- On Thursday, June 19, just after 10:30 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision in Kuttawa on Lake Barkley Drive. The investigation revealed a 2025 Honda motorcycle, driven by Susan P. Sims, 51, of Kuttawa, was northbound on Lake Barkley Drive. Sims lost control of the vehicle in a curve around Kuttawa Mountain. The motorcycle slid on its side and struck a guardrail. Sims was transported to an area hospital by Lyon County EMS with non-life-threatening injuries.
- On Monday, June 23, just before 6 p.m., Deputy Bobby Beeler and Sheriff Brent White responded to a trespassing complaint off U.S. 641 North, approximately two miles north of Eddyville. The investigation revealed two men and a woman were located on farm property after their vehicle was found at the entrance to a cornfield. All three were detained. Kristen L. Gore, 31, of Almo; Clint A. Puckett, 30, of Benton; and Austin D. Brindley, 26, of Kuttawa were arrested and charged with second-degree criminal trespassing. They were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
Later that evening, around 8:30 p.m., Deputy Beeler responded to a disturbance complaint on KY 93 South, about 9.5 miles south of Eddyville. His investigation resulted in the arrest of Roy G. Byers Jr., 45, of Eddyville, who was charged with fourth-degree assault (domestic violence/no visible injury). He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, June 25, around 8:20 a.m., Chief Deputy Adams served a Lyon District Court bench warrant on Martin A. Hawkins, 49, of Cecilia. She was charged with failure to appear in court in a DUI-related case. Hawkins was turned over to the Lyon County Jailer and later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
About 10 minutes later, Captain Dennis Beckett served a criminal complaint and summons from Livingston District Court on Shawn Guill, 42, of Salem in connection with a cold check case. Guill was cited and released.
That evening, just after 8:30 p.m., Deputy Beeler responded to a two-vehicle, non-injury collision at an Eddyville business. The investigation revealed a 2005 Chevrolet, driven by Azariah C. Rich, 16, of Princeton, collided with a parked and unoccupied 2023 Lincoln owned by Bret L. Brewer, 64, of Benton. No injuries were reported.
- On Thursday, June 26, around 6:45 p.m., Deputy Shannon Oliver located Connor Richie, 23, of Kuttawa on Elm Street and served him with a Lyon District Court criminal complaint and summons. Richie was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence) stemming from a May 22 incident investigated by Deputy Oliver. He is scheduled to appear in Lyon District Court in July.
- On Saturday, June 28, around 5:20 p.m., Deputy Beeler investigated a trespassing incident near Saratoga Methodist Church involving individuals reportedly using metal detectors on private propertywithout permission. Brian K. Hood, 60, of Henryville, Tenn., and Stephen T. Morton, 73, of Eddyville were cited for trespassing and second-degree criminal mischief. Both were released and are scheduled to appear in Lyon District Court in July.
Later that night, at 10:23 p.m., Deputy Oliver responded to a single-vehicle collision on Gregory Road within the Eddyville city limits. The investigation revealed a 2022 Chevrolet, driven by Kory A. Stevens, 28, of Lexington, failed to negotiate a curve, left the roadway and collided with a KU/LGE utility pole. Stevens was arrested and charged with first-offense DUI. He was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
