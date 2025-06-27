Pages
Friday, June 27, 2025
Crazy Train Fireworks has your July 4 fun
Stock up for the Fourth of July with fireworks from Crazy Train Fireworks.
Located in Marion, Crazy Train Fireworks has stacks and tables full of small, entertaining fireworks for kids and powerful candles, lanterns and mortar shells for adults.
Crazy Train is open 10 a.m.-10 p.m., at 206 Sturgis Rd.
By
Crittenden Press Online
at
June 27, 2025
