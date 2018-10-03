YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, October 3, 2018
Axel Creek Road now open
Axel Creek Road in southwestern Crittenden County is now open after an extended closure to allow replacement and repair of a culvert at the namesake creek.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
10/03/2018 12:15:00 PM
