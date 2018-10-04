County leaders deliberating hospital fate

UPDATE: The court adjourned just before noon without making a decision. It will continue to gather more information before revisiting the issue.
ORIGINAL POST
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom, county magistrates and other leaders were still in a private, closed session at 11 a.m., on Thursday. The meeting had begun at 8:30 a.m.
The Crittenden County Fiscal Court spent several hours deliberating the future of Crittenden Hospital during the executive session, where the public is not allowed.
It was unclear whether a formal decision would be made today. A vote on the matter must be held in public.