YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Wednesday, October 10, 2018
Read judge's Findings of Fact summary
Crittenden County Fiscal Court on Tuesday approved a measure that could set in motion the sale of Crittenden Hospital to an outside firm. Some have said it is perhaps the most important matter in recent county history, and clearly, local leaders spent several weeks pondering the proposal.
Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom presented magistrates with a five-page summary of his Findings of Fact that was developed after researching the issue over the last few weeks. There is a more voluminous unabridged version that's several inches thick in the county archives. Click here to review the county judge's summary Findings of Fact.