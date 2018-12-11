Deer Creek Church Live Nativity

Detour is blocked at Frances UPDTE : 2:20pm The roadway is now re-opened. pdated A semi is stuck in a ditch on Ky 70 near Frances at the Ky 855 intersection, and a...

US 641 Ceremonial Opening Today NEW HIGHWAY NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Press Editor Daryl Tabor drove the entire route from Fredonia to Marion today after the ceremony...

News you've been Waiting for! The big news this week is that the new US 641 highway should be open soon after you read this, perhaps before. We have an in-depth look a...

Main Street getting asphalt surface Main Street in downtown Marion will be limited to one lane on Thursday while a contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet repaves a ...