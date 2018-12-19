Well-known substitute teacher dies A well-known substitute teacher has died from injuries suffered in an automobile accident that happened Friday after leaving a basketball ...

Local man injured in tractor mishap A Crittenden County man was seriously injured in a tractor accident shortly before 4pm today. First responders immediately called for an...

Multiple agencies fighting fire in Salem Multiple fire fighting agencies responded to a house fire in Salem on Shelby Store Road Friday night. Several volunteer fire departments...

Firemen respond to blaze in Dycusburg Firemen from Caldwell Springs and Crittenden County volunteer fire departments were dispatched to a structure fire in Dycusburg at 9:30p...