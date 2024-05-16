YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, May 16, 2024
Hurricane Youth Camp is June 10-15
It's time to register for Hurricane Youth Camp.
The non-denominational religious youth camp will be held June 10-15 on the Hurricane Church grounds near Tolu.
Registration cost is $200 for the week and $185 for day campers.
