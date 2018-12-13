Your Local News for the Season!

Double dose of Blue victory There are not too many husbands and wives who share the basketball court like Shannon and Denis Hodge, Crittenden's girls' and bo...

US 641 Ceremonial Opening Today NEW HIGHWAY NOW OPEN TO THE PUBLIC Press Editor Daryl Tabor drove the entire route from Fredonia to Marion today after the ceremony...

Deer hunters growing particular According to KDFWR, there are 63 deer per square mile in Crittenden County. Such overcrowding could lead to misunderstandings, r...

CCMS sweeps tournament openers Tyler Belt and Micah Newcom scramble for a loose ball in CCMS's playoff win Thursday at Livingston. Crittenden County Middle School&...