Your Local News for the Season!

This week’s Press says you may soon be paying more for drinking water. Find out who’s hiking the price, why and how much it will be.
Then there’s a sales tax issue. Local sports organizations and even the rescue squad are being summoned to the tax table by the Commonwealth of Kentucky. New enforcement of an existing tax law could have a serious chilling affect on fundraising in Crittenden County.
Jeopardy! Guess who and when!
US 641 is now open, but there’s no great joy in Mudville. Find out why reaction is subdued to the long-awaited opening of new highway between Marion and Fredonia.
A local pastor is dogging it when he gets the chance. You’ll want to read what’s going on.
The Press also has basketball summaries, rankings and more from middle school and high school sports.
There’s only one source of comprehensive news and sports coverage in Marion and Crittenden County. Never miss out on what’s going on in your community. We have our ear to the rail and always keep you posted on what’s happening. Subscribe today to ensure that real news reporting continues in your community. Get the printed edition or read the entire paper online with a subscription to The Press, starting at just $2.95.