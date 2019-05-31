Blood drive Monday in Marion

|Click Image to Enlarge
A blood drive Monday will raise money for the Crittenden County Animal Shelter.
Donors who have not given blood within the last 56 days are encouraged to attend the West Kentucky Regional Blood Center's June 3 blood drive at Crittenden Hospital's education building. For each pint of blood collected, the WKRBC will donate $5 to Crittenden County's animal shelter.
Blood donors must be 17 years old (or 16 with parental consent), weigh at least 115 pounds and present photo identification.
The blood drive is sponsored by Crittenden Hospital and will be held from noon-5:30 p.m. in the education building, located on the hospital campus.