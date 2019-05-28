City says water is okay despite color, taste

We know there's a great deal of conversation in the community about the drinking water in Marion. The Press had an article last week in which the city addressed the matter. In case you missed it, the article is below.
City leaders acknowledge something has been a little off with Marion’s drinking water in the last few days, but reiterated it is safe to use and corrective measures are being taken.
“There is nothing wrong about the (safety) of the water; it’s all about the taste,” City Administrator Adam Ledford told elected officials at the May 20 meeting of Marion City Council.
Ledford said he and water department workers believe it is the change in weather that led to some discoloration and a “muddy” taste to water from the city’s taps over the weekend.
It’s not uncommon at this time of year. As temperatures rise, treating the water from Lake George, the city’s main reservoir, requires a different combination of chemicals and processes.
“As seasons change, chlorination and the chemical process changes, and we may need to make adjustments,” Ledford said. “We’re pretty confident that’s what we’re dealing with.”
Those adjustments continued to be made.