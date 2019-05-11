Election one week from Tuesday

Residents across Kentucky will go to the polls Tuesday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., to decide Republican and Democratic nominees for governor, lieutenant governor, attorney general, secretary of state, auditor, commissioner of agriculture and treasurer.
Voters in the City of Marion will also decide the fate of package alcohol sales and liquor by the drink in restaurants.
If you will be out of town on Election Day, you can vote on the absentee machine at the Crittenden County Clerk's office until 4 p.m., Monday, May 20. Paper absentee ballots are also available
upon request at the clerk's office at the courthouse.