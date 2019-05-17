Here's where to vote Tuesday. May 21

Unsure where you vote?If so, call Crittenden County Clerk Carolyn Byford’s office at (270) 965-3403 or visit GoVoteKy.com.
District 1
Emmanuel Baptist Church ................................Marion No. 2
Mattoon Fire Department.............................Rosebud No. 11
District 2
Deer Creek Baptist Church.............................Sheridan No. 9
Tolu Community Center.........................................Tolu No. 10
District 3
Marion Ed-Tech Center.......................................Marion No. 4
Grace Baptist Church...........................................Frances No. 8
District 4
Crittenden County Courthouse .......................Marion No. 1
Crittenden County Public Library...........Fords Ferry No. 5
District 5
St. William Catholic Church..............................Marion No. 6
Mexico Baptist Church.......................................Frances No. 7
District 6
Marion Baptist Church........................................Marion No. 3
Shady Grove Fire Department ............Shady Grove No. 12
Only voters in Precincts Nos. 1, 2, 3, 4 and 6 will cast a ballot in Marion’s alcohol referendum.