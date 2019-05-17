Here's where to vote Tuesday. May 21

One dead in motorcyle crash on Ky. 135 Crittenden EMS and first responders depart from the scene of a motorcycle fatality Thursday afternoon on Ky. 135 just off Ky. 91 North in...

Election one week from Tuesday Residents across Kentucky will go to the polls Tuesday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., to decide Republican and Democratic nominees for gov...

Health Department offering biometric screenings Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Health Department offers biometric screenings for individuals who participate in the Go365 ...

Turkey harvest rebounds a bit this spring Crittenden County’s turkey harvest, at a modern-low in 2018, has rebounded to more moderate numbers this spring. The three-week gobbler ...