Owl survey takes aim at Crittenden County

One dead in motorcyle crash on Ky. 135 Crittenden EMS and first responders depart from the scene of a motorcycle fatality Thursday afternoon on Ky. 135 just off Ky. 91 North in...

Election one week from Tuesday Residents across Kentucky will go to the polls Tuesday, May 21 from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., to decide Republican and Democratic nominees for gov...

Turkey harvest rebounds a bit this spring Crittenden County’s turkey harvest, at a modern-low in 2018, has rebounded to more moderate numbers this spring. The three-week gobbler ...

Health Department offering biometric screenings Click Image to Enlarge The Crittenden County Health Department offers biometric screenings for individuals who participate in the Go365 ...