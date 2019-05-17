Owl survey takes aim at Crittenden County

Over the next couple of months, Slankard and other fish and wildlife officials will be following up on barn owl sightings. They’ve been to Crittenden County quite often and have found several nesting sites. The barn owl is quite rare in Kentucky and Slankard said the survey is helping wildlife biologists to understand why.
The owl study is done every three years. In 2016, Crittenden County was among the top counties in the state for authenticated barn owl nests.
For more about this survey read this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press. You may also call the KDFWR at 1-800-858-1549 and a wildlife biologist is likely to come confirm it.
Observers can also email Slankard at kate.slankard@ky.go. The owls are sensitive to disturbance, so if a nest is found, it’s best to leave it alone to avoid attracting attention to it. Researchers are careful to document nests without disturbing the owls.