Wreck blocks road, cuts power to 998 A wreck on Ky. 91 North just outside of Marion around 9 a.m. cut power to almost 1,000 Kenergy Corp. customers in Crittenden County an...

Ladies' Night Tuesday at Bowtanicals

Coming Soon to Main Street in Marion Main Street is going Wall Street again! See this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press to find out what well-known regional...

Area death Ted Feagan Jr., 82, of Fredonia died Tuesday at his home. He was the owner of Feagan's Furniture in Fredonia. Morgan's Funeral Hom...