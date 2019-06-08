Firemen respond to Marion Pit BBQ blaze

Workers who were cooking barbecue this morning grabbed a garden hose and had most of the fire knocked out before firemen arrived.
It appears a cooker shorted out.
There was no structural damage to the cookhouse, but it was immediately unclear whether the take-out restaurant will be able to open on schedule today because of damage to cooking devices.
Marion Pit Barbecue is one of the longest established eateries in the community and has been featured in various national magazines, including Southern Living.