Local Businesses Serving Our Community

Boy allegedly attacked by 2 pit bull-Lab mix dogs Pictured is one of the suspected dogs being held in quarantine at the county animal shelter. A five-year-old Crittenden County boy has b...

ALCOHOL: Who will Sell and When? This week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press will answer many of the pressing questions around town, following the recent vote ...

Tucker Estate Auction June 29 Click Image to Enlarge An estate auction of the late Ethel Tucker of Marion will be held June 29 at Fohs Hall. Selling will be a 3 bed...

Help Solve Marion's Murder Mystery on Saturday Presented by Crittenden County Chamber of Commerce Community Arts Foundation Promotions by Marion Tourism Commission MYSTERY EVE...