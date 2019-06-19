NEW DEVELOPMENT: Dog owner arrested

|Tabor
Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department arrested 60-year-old Larry Tabor shortly after 3:30pm today at his home on Sulphur Springs Road in rural Crittenden County. Tabor is the owner of the dogs that allegedly attacked a five-year-old boy Monday.
Tabor was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center under a $5,000 cash bond. He is charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, a Class A misdemeanor, punishable by 90 days to 12 months in jail and a fine up to $500.
A more detailed article in this week’s printed edition of The Crittenden Press said Tabor would face a charge of harboring a vicious animal, which is not an arrestable offense.
However, after the county prosector and district judge reviewed evidence in the case today (following the newspaper's print deadline), Tabor was subsequently charged with second-degree wanton endangerment, and arrested.
The boy suffered serious facial and head lacerations among other injuries from the attack by two dogs, according to investigators. The victim was taken to Crittenden Community Hospital Monday morning then transferred by Air Evac Lifeteam to Vanderbilt Children's Hospital where he underwent surgery.
The dogs were described by the county's animal control officer as a "mix between a pit bull and Labrador retriever."
See this week’s printed edition of the newspaper for details of this investigation.