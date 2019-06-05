Therapy, Swing Bed at CCH

|Click Image to Enlarge
Therapy is available for patients recovering from a multitude of procedures, either on an out-patient basis or during a stay in the hospital's Swing Bed Program.
Swing Bed is a specifically for patients who wish to recover closer to home while receiving hospital services as well as rehabilitation services.
Crittenden Community Hospital's Occupational Therapy, Physical Therapy and Swing Bed Programs can be discussed with your medical provider, or contact the hospital for more information.