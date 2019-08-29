Anna Mae's celebrating anniversary

|Click Image to Enlarge
Anna Mae's on Main will take the fun outside Saturday as the owners celebrate the restaurant's second anniversary.
Keith Davis will be cooking barbecue on the lot next to Mike's Barber Shop and is setting up corn hole and other activities outdoors. The restaurant is located on Main Street next to the barber shop.
Food specials will be served all day. Davis invites folks to come dine and celebrate with the staff all day Saturday.
