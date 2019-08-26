Labor Day Weekend busiest of season on lakes

Two popular restaurants closed in Marion Two popular Marion restaurants are either closed or appear closed. Neither Marion Pit Barbecue nor Tony's Main Street Italian Gri...

Marion beer sales start Monday Bud Light truck at Five Star Monday morning. • This article was updated Monday morning with photo and additional details. At least on...

CCHS, CCMS on "soft lockdown" UPDATE The lockout was lifted 1:30 p.m., and the school district released the following statement: "The soft lockout at the middle a...

Nine Distinguished Young Women vying for Scholarships SATURDAY NIGHT AT FOHS HALL Distinguished Young Women are highlighted in this week's newspaper. Don't miss the event. Nine C...