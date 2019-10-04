4-H Week proclaimed in county

In recognition of National 4-H Week, Judge-Executive Perry Newcom (seated at left) has proclaimed this Crittenden County 4-H Week. Pictured with Newcom are local 4-H members Paul Combs (seated at right) and (back from left) Caleb Combs, Taylor Haire and Maegan Potter and Crittenden County 4-H Youth Development Agent Leslea Barnes. 4-H is the nation's largest youth development organization, supporting nearly 6 million youth across the country and more than 500 in Crittenden County. For more information on Crittenden County 4-H, grab a copy of this week's issue of The Crittenden Press on newsstands Wednesday.