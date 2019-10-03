YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Thursday, October 3, 2019
Golf course has new Bermuda ready to play
After only a few short weeks, the Heritage Golf Course has its newly renovated Bermuda greens ready to roll.
The course is open to the public three days a week on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Otherwise, it's private. Green fee and a cart is just $20.
In addition to the newly revived greens, the club is getting ready to open a public sports bar and restaurant called Mulligans.
