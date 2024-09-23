Lyon Sheriff Activity Report

On Saturday, September 14, 2024, Deputy Josh Travis was called to a residence on Dustin Road in an effort to locate Marvin J. Daricek (62) of Kuttawa. Deputies had been searching for Daricek for several weeks due to civil and criminal process. Upon his arrival, Deputy Travis noted a dog was in poor body condition. The dog was seized and turned over to the Dog Warden as it was apparent, the dog was not being attended to and had no food, no adequate shelter, and no adequate water. If anyone knows the whereabouts of Marvin Daricek, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270.388.2311.
As of Sunday, September 15, 2024, Deputy Josh Travis continues to investigate an incident which occurred on Sunday, September 8, 2024 around 2pm when an unidentified white female attempted to purchase merchandise at the KY 293 Dollar General store with two-counterfeit, one-hundred-dollar bills. An alert clerk at the store detected the fake currency and stopped the transaction. Upon telling the customer he had to contact law enforcement, the female left the store in an unknown make/model white SUV. If anyone has information concerning the identity of this female, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270.388.2311.
On Monday, September 16, 2024, around 6:53am, Sheriff Brent White responded to a theft complaint on Liberty Road off KY 293. His investigation revealed an unidentified person(s) pulled up to a county mowing tractor which was parked off the roadway and stole 25 gallons of diesel fuel and a tray of tools from an exterior mounted tool box. The total value of the stolen property is $483.74. The crime is believed to have happened between Friday, September 13th at 2pm and Monday, September 16th at 6:30am. If anyone has information concerning the identity of the suspect in this case, you are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270.388.2311.
On Tuesday, September 18, 2024, around 5:20pm, Deputy Michelle Kent arrested Justin A. Kingston (34) of Kuttawa. Kingston was the subject of a McCracken District Court bench warrant for failure to appear.Kingston posted a cash bond and was released by the Lyon County Jailer.
On Tuesday, September 18, 2024, around 3:21pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a theft complaint at the Lyon County High School. It was reported to Sheriff White that an Apple iPhone, a protective case, and a personal check valued at $664.00, was stolen from a classroom at the high school. His investigation led to charges against the following juvenile students:
At 5pm on 09/18/2024, a 14-year-old male student from Eddyville was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking ($500-<$1000) and Tampering with Physical Evidence by Complicity; this student was lodged in the McCracken Regional Juvenile Detention Center.
At 8am on 09/19/2024, a 14-year-old male student from Princeton was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking ($500-<$1000) by Complicity and Tampering with Physical Evidence by Complicity; this student was detained and later released back to a parent/guardian by the authority of the Court Designated Worker.
At 10am on 09/19/2024, a 14-year-old male student from Kuttawa was charged with Theft by Unlawful Taking ($500-<$1000) by Complicity and Tampering with Physical Evidence by Complicity; this student was detained and later released back to a parent/guardian by the authority of the Court Designated Worker.
The stolen cellular phone and protective case were recovered and returned to the victim in this incident; however, the stolen personal check has not been recovered. If anyone has information about this case, you are asked to contact Sheriff White at 270.388.2311.
On Thursday, September 19, 2024, around 3:05pm, Sheriff Brent White responded to a single vehicle collision on US 62 West near Barkley Dam. His investigation revealed an East bound 2013 Chevrolet Malibu driven by Wendell K. Aldridge (63) of Browder collided with a deer which came over an embankment. Mr. Aldridge was unable to avoid the collision and the damage resulted in all airbags deploying and the vehicle being rendered inoperable. No injuries were reported in the collision.
On Saturday, September 21, 2024, around 11:53am, Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to US 641 North at the US 62 intersection for a two-vehicle collision. His investigation revealed a 2012 Mini-Cooper driven by James Bennett (35) of Dycusburg was South on US 641 and behind a 2022 Toyota Sienna driven by Lauren Woodard (36) of Corydon. Bennett failed to see the Woodard vehicle had stopped before turning right on a red stoplight, and he collided with the rear of the Woodard vehicle. No injuries were reported and both vehicles were drivable.
On Saturday, September 21, 2024, around 4:30pm, Deputy Michelle Kent responded to a theft complaint on Paradise Hills Road. Her investigation revealed a property owner reported as he arrived home, he received a call from a relative needing him to meet with her in Eddyville. He departed the house and proceeded to Eddyville after reportedly laying down a firearm on his porch. Upon his return home, the firearm was missing. If anyone has information concerning this incident, they are asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 270.388.2311.
On Saturday, September 21, 2024, around 5:15pm, Deputy Michelle Kent responded to a 2-vehicle collision off KY 3305 at the Eddyville Second Baptist Church. Her investigation revealed a 2013 Ford, driven by Hannah Stallins (32) of Princeton was backing out of parking spot when she failed to see a parked vehicle and collided with a parked/unoccupied 2025 Toyota Camry, owned by Emily Duff (57) of Eddyville. No injuries were reported in the collision.