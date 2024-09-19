THE SHOW | CCHS Vball girls to All A State

Lady Rocket volleyball team won its first ever All A Classic 2nd Region crown recently and will play this weekend at Elizabethtown in then Small-School State Tournament.
Watch now to hear from Coach Savannah Tays and players Mary Stephens, Braelyn Merrill, Brooke Winstead and Carly Porter on the Whitetail Properties Coach's Show in partnership with Marion Dairy Queen, Marion Eye Care Center, Shear Illusions and Johnson's Furniture and Appliance.
TICKET INFO Fan admission price is $10 on Friday night and $10 on Saturday Children ages 3 and under shall be admitted free. tickets will be available through GOFAN. Re-entry is permitted for both days. Gates will open at 5:00 p.m. on Friday and 7:30 a.m. on Saturday. Wristbands will be required for reentry.