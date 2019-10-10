Holiday closings include Press, senior center

The Commonwealth of Kentucky and many cities and counties in the state will not be observing Monday’s Columbus Day holiday. That includes both the City of Marion and Crittenden County, as all offices and operations of both local governments will be open, as are the public library and Extension service.
Closed, however, will be Crittenden County Senior Citizens Center, banks and all federal offices, including the U.S. Postal Service. No mail will be delivered Monday.
The Crittenden Press will also be closed Monday, but next week’s issue of the paper will be distributed on Wednesday as usual. The advertising deadline will also be extended into Tuesday.