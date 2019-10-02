Wednesday, October 2, 2019

Homecoming parade, powder puff and more

It is football homecoming week and there are lots of activities planned for the last part of the week, including Thursday evening’s parade in downtown Marion, powder puff football and coronation of the king and queen.

Of course, then there’s a football game at 7pm on Friday as the Rockets take on Trigg County.

Here are some things you need to know about these upcoming events:

THURSDAY'S PARADE
  • The parade lineup begins at 4pm
  • Parade participants must be in line by 4:30pm.
  • The parade begins at 5pm.
  • If you or you’re child is involved in the parade, please park in one of the downtown lots and walk your child to the float staging area.
  • Do not drive into the float staging area on and around Elm, Depot, Moore and Court streets on the west side of Main Street. 
  • Parade entries, please line up on the right side of the street where you are staging.
  • If your float or parade entry is tossing candy, please toss it gently.
  • Do not toss candy in the float staging area.
  • Golf carts and ATVs are not allowed in the parade.
  • All parade drivers must be 18 or older.
  • Parade drivers, please watch for children darting into the streets for candy.
THURSDAY'S POWDER PUFF
Thursday’s annual powder puff football game is at Rocket Stadium after the parade, around 6:30pm. Seniors and Freshmen play first followed by the Sophomores and the Juniors. Winners of those games will play for the championship. 

FRIDAY'S HOMECOMING CEREMONY AND GAME
  • Friday’s pregame coronation ceremony begins promptly at 6:30pm.
  • Attendants are asked to be there no later than 6:10pm.
  • Kickoff of Rockets vs Trigg is at 7pm.
  • There is a homecoming dance following the game on campus.

