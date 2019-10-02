Homecoming parade, powder puff and more

Of course, then there’s a football game at 7pm on Friday as the Rockets take on Trigg County.
Here are some things you need to know about these upcoming events:
THURSDAY'S PARADE
- The parade lineup begins at 4pm
- Parade participants must be in line by 4:30pm.
- The parade begins at 5pm.
- If you or you’re child is involved in the parade, please park in one of the downtown lots and walk your child to the float staging area.
- Do not drive into the float staging area on and around Elm, Depot, Moore and Court streets on the west side of Main Street.
- Parade entries, please line up on the right side of the street where you are staging.
- If your float or parade entry is tossing candy, please toss it gently.
- Do not toss candy in the float staging area.
- Golf carts and ATVs are not allowed in the parade.
- All parade drivers must be 18 or older.
- Parade drivers, please watch for children darting into the streets for candy.
THURSDAY'S POWDER PUFF
Thursday’s annual powder puff football game is at Rocket Stadium after the parade, around 6:30pm. Seniors and Freshmen play first followed by the Sophomores and the Juniors. Winners of those games will play for the championship.
FRIDAY'S HOMECOMING CEREMONY AND GAME
- Friday’s pregame coronation ceremony begins promptly at 6:30pm.
- Attendants are asked to be there no later than 6:10pm.
- Kickoff of Rockets vs Trigg is at 7pm.
- There is a homecoming dance following the game on campus.