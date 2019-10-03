Injury accident in town after parade

Marion Police Chief Ray O'Neal and Patrolman Heath Martin sweep glass off of West Bellville Street, cleaning up following an injury accident at the intersection of Bellville and Court streets in front of Gilbert Funeral Home.
The crashed happened about at 5:45pm right after the homecoming parade ended.
An ambulance was called to the scene. There were no immediate details about the extent of injuries, but they did not appear to be too serious.
A large number of vehicles were trying to get out of downtown following the homecoming parade, which may have contributed to the accident.