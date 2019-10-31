LBL hosts Fall Festival Saturday

The Friends of Land Between the Lakes invite you to celebrate autumn with our annual Fall Fest on Saturday, November 2, 2019, at the Woodlands Nature Station, 3146 Silver Trail Road, Cadiz, Kentucky 42211, inside Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area. Admission is $5 for ages 13 and up, $3 for ages 5 - 12 and free for ages 4 and under.
Programming includes:
10 am - 4 pm - Visit with Smokey Bear
10 am - 4 pm - Local Artisan Demonstrations
10 am - 4 pm - Build a Beaver Craft
10 am - 4 pm - Seasonal Hayrides - $3 a person, free for children 2 and under. Fee is separate from Nature Station admission. Limited seating. Sign up at front desk. Trips depart regularly throughout the day. Dress appropriately for the weather.
10 am - 3 pm - "Opossum Crawl" Obstacle Course
12 - 12:45 pm - Fall Music Concert
1:30 - 2 pm - HOOTenanny!
2 - 2:45 pm - Fall Music Concert
3 - 3:30 pm - Puppet Show: The Mighty Tree with Smokey Bear
4:30 pm - Parade of Raptors