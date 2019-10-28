Monday, October 28, 2019

Subject of manhunt near Tolu is identified

Local authorities believe a man they began searching for around noon Sunday in the northern part of Crittenden County to be Josh Jones, 31, formerly of Marion.

Sheriff Wayne Agent said Jones had absconded from a halfway house in Louisville a few weeks ago.

Law enforcement spent yesterday afternoon and last night combing the area between Cave In Rock Ferry and Tolu after a white male believed to have been Jones led Crittenden County Deputy Chuck Hoover on a short pursuit on Ky. 91 North

The suspect ditched a silver Monte Carlo and fled on foot.

Authorities say Jones has ties to the Tolu area. The sheriff said evidence  leads authorities to believe it was Jones driving the Chevrolet that eluded Deputy Hoover north of Marion.

Jones has a criminal record stemming from cases in Crittenden and Livingston counties.

Exercise caution if you see Jones or anyone in the area that appears suspicious, and call 911 or local police dispatching at 270.965.3500.

Visit us on Facebook

Posted by at