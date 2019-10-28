Subject of manhunt near Tolu is identified

Sheriff Wayne Agent said Jones had absconded from a halfway house in Louisville a few weeks ago.
Law enforcement spent yesterday afternoon and last night combing the area between Cave In Rock Ferry and Tolu after a white male believed to have been Jones led Crittenden County Deputy Chuck Hoover on a short pursuit on Ky. 91 North
The suspect ditched a silver Monte Carlo and fled on foot.
Authorities say Jones has ties to the Tolu area. The sheriff said evidence leads authorities to believe it was Jones driving the Chevrolet that eluded Deputy Hoover north of Marion.
Jones has a criminal record stemming from cases in Crittenden and Livingston counties.
Exercise caution if you see Jones or anyone in the area that appears suspicious, and call 911 or local police dispatching at 270.965.3500.