Mental health important, especially for diabetics

|Click Image to Enlarge
People with diabetes are more likely to experience depression. If you have any of the symptoms of depression, or if you are tired, frustrated or unable to care for your diabetes, you should talk to a health care provider.
Support is only a phone call away. The Pennyrile District Health Department has a certified diabetes and education specialist who can discuss these and other important topics related to diabetes.
Support is only a phone call away. The Pennyrile District Health Department has a certified diabetes and education specialist who can discuss these and other important topics related to diabetes.