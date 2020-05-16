Saturday, May 16, 2020

Mental health important, especially for diabetics

May is Mental Health Month, which makes it a good time to discuss some of the signs and symptoms of depression.  In light of COVID-19, it's easy to feel overwhelmed and also to make poor food choices. But individuals with diabetes must pay special attention to these things, especially to what they eat and be committed to physical activity, expert say.

People with diabetes are more likely to experience depression. If you have any of the symptoms of depression, or if you are tired, frustrated or unable to care for your diabetes, you should talk to a health care provider.

Support is only a phone call away. The Pennyrile District Health Department has a certified diabetes and education specialist who can discuss these and other important topics related to diabetes.

