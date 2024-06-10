Night closure of I-24 Bridge Tuesday

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) plans a night closure of Interstate 24 between the U.S. 62 Calvert City Exit 27 interchange and the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange starting at 7 p.m., tomorrow.
Milling and paving at the end of the I-24 Tennessee River Bridge will require both eastbound and westbound lanes to be closed from 7 p.m. to about midnight on Tuesday.
Eastbound Detour
Eastbound I-24 traffic will be detoured off at the U.S. 62 Calvert City interchange to take U.S. 62 East to KY 453 North to return to I-24 eastbound at the Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange.
Westbound Detour
Westbound I-24 traffic will be detoured off at the KY 453 Grand Rivers Exit 31 interchange to take KY 453 South to U.S. 62 West to return to I-24 westbound via the Calvert City Exit 27 interchange.
Flaggers will be stationed at key intersections along the detour to assist with traffic flow. There will be a substantial police presence along the detour.
Motorists who regularly travel U.S. 62 and KY 453 along the detour route should be aware of increased traffic volume while the detour is in place.
When traffic returns to normal flow around midnight on Tuesday, motorists should be aware that the I-24 work zone from the 29 mile marker to the 33 mile marker will continue to be active from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily.