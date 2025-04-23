BIG DEALS in your Bird | Now Digital

🎉 BIG LOCAL UPDATES from The Early Bird! 🐤
📅 Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | Full Bird at www.the-press.com/ThisWeekBird.pdf
🚌 NOW HIRING BUS DRIVERS!
Crittenden County Schools are paying $16.67/hr, with paid training, insurance, and retirement. Love kids? This could be your next career move! Call 270-965-3866.
🏘️ Need a new place to live?
Cole Springs Apartments in Marion has NEWLY BUILT 1, 2, & 3 bedrooms now accepting applications. 📞 Call 270-965-5960 for info.
⚒️ Tackling Home Projects?
🧰 Stop by H&H Home & Hardware – we're growing and stocked up with spring garden essentials, outdoor tools & friendly faces!
💰 Need financing help?
Charlie Day at First United Bank is ready to help with Home Equity Line of Credit options – as low as $99 closing costs! ✅ Fast approval & local service.
🪦 Honor your loved ones
Trust Henry & Henry Monuments in Marion for quality craftsmanship and local care.
🎶 FOHS HALL Presents:
🎭 The Music Man Junior – May 1-3. Don’t miss this family-friendly performance!
🔥 Big News!
Rite Temp Heating & Cooling is under NEW OWNERSHIP! Same great service – call 270-965-6544.
👍 Support local, hire local, shop local!
#MarionKY #CrittendenCounty #TheEarlyBird #LocalJobs #HomeImprovement #SupportLocal #HometownLiving #SpringProjects