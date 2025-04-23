BIG DEALS in your Bird | Now Digital

Report of Sheriff's Arrest are False Rumors circulating on social media alleging that Crittenden County Sheriff Evan Head was arrested in Livingston County are false. There are...

On the Agenda | Tonight in Marion 🚨 Marion City Council Meeting Alert 🚨 📅 Monday, April 21 🕔 5:00 PM 📍 Marion City Hall – 217 S. Main Street Your city leaders are ...

State Hwy Update | Sunday morning Crittenden County KY 1917 is CLOSED with high water at the 1.5 MP (Wolf Creek). This is between Wolf Creek Road and Roberts Road. KY 91 is C...