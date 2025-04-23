I-24 Lane Closures in Lyon County

🚧 I-24 Nighttime Lane Closures Begin Friday in Lyon County 🚧
A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin a nighttime lane restriction along I-24 in Lyon County starting Friday, April 25. The work zone stretches from the Cumberland River Bridge (mile point 33.88) on the Livingston-Lyon County line to Exit 45 at KY 293 (mile point 44.7).
👷 Crews will work 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., alternating between eastbound and westbound lanes, removing reflective striping and sealing cracks in three-mile sections.
⚠️ Reduced speed limit: 55 mph
🚨 Watch for signs and trucks with arrow boards directing traffic into the open lane.
💡 A similar nighttime lane restriction also continues on I-24 in McCracken County, with crack sealing beginning around Monday, April 28.
🛣️ This work is part of a $9.2 million sealing and micro-paving project across I-24 and I-69 in McCracken, Lyon, Graves, Hickman and Fulton counties.
📅 Target completion: Sept. 30, 2025
🚧 Contractor: Strawser Construction
📢 Follow KYTC District 1 for ongoing updates.
ALSO: A daytime work zone lane restriction along Interstate 24 in Lyon, Caldwell and Trigg counties will shift to the eastbound lanes beginning Wednesday, April 23. Contractors for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet are working from mile markers 51.9 to 64.5. Crews will be milling and installing edge rumble strips in roughly 4.5-mile sections daily, as weather allows. Work on the westbound lanes in the same area wrapped up yesterday.