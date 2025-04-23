Perry enters transfer portal

Former Kentucky guard Travis Perry entered the NCAA transfer portal just before the 30-day deadline closed at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, according to 24/7 Sports and multiple reports.
Perry, who appeared in 31 games and started four during his freshman season, averaged 2.7 points and provided key minutes late in the year amid injuries to Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson. He made a 3-pointer in 13 of UK’s final 21 games but finished the season shooting just 32% from beyond the arc.
A wrist injury in the SEC tournament likely contributed to Perry missing the Wildcats’ last two NCAA tournament games — a win over Illinois and a season-ending loss to Tennessee.
With Perry’s departure, head coach Mark Pope is left with 12 scholarship players. The Wildcats are adding five-star guard Jasper Johnson and transfers Jaland Lowe (Pittsburgh) and Denzel Aberdeen (Florida) to bolster their backcourt.
Perry, a Lyon County native with strong ties to Crittenden County and Kentucky’s all-time leading high school scorer with 5,481 points, was named Mr. Basketball in 2023 after leading the Lyonsto a state championship.