Funeral at Rocket Arena for SRO Coyle

|This is a file photo from April 2025 with Deputy
Coyle talking with Sheriff Head and school
officials Tonya Driver and Josh Cook.
Coyle, a Crittenden County sheriff’s deputy and school resource officer, died April 30 at his home following injuries sustained in a line-of-duty shooting April 2. A former Chicago Police Department officer who retired in 2019, Coyle had become a familiar and trusted presence in local schools and throughout the community.
Crittenden County Schools will not be in session Friday to allow students, staff and families to attend services and pay tribute to Coyle’s memory and sacrifice.
He is survived by his wife, Jami Coyle of Marion; sister Annamaria (Bob) Iacullo of Chicago; three nieces; and his mother-in-law, Marguerite Garner. He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Carmela Coyle, and his father-in-law, Roy Garner.
Private committal services will follow. Gilbert Funeral Home in Marion is in charge of arrangements. Donations may be made to Supporting Heroes or the Chicago Police Memorial Fund.
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