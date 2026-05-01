Deputy's body will come home today from autopsy

Local leaders are asking the community to come together this afternoon to honor the return of Deputy Rick Coyle, whose body was taken to Louisville for an autopsy.
Coroner Brad Gilbert, Sheriff Evan Head, ComCare EMS and others are expected to return between 3 and 4 p.m. in a procession that will include law enforcement escorts through each county between Louisville and Marion. Coyle, who was mortally wounded while on duty April 2, died Thursday, April 30. As is standard procedure in such cases, an autopsy was required by the state medical examiner.
Residents are encouraged to line the procession route as a show of respect. The route will begin at the county line bridge on U.S. 641 and continue into town to Gilbert Funeral Home.
Officials will receive approximately one hour’s notice when the procession passes through Dawson Springs. An updated arrival time will be shared as it becomes available.
Community members, businesses, schools, churches and civic organizations are urged to participate and help fill both sides of the roadway along the entire route.
“This tribute offers an opportunity for the county and surrounding communities to stand together in honor of Deputy Coyle’s service and sacrifice,” said Crittenden County Judge-Executive Perry Newcom.
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