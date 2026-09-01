Tickets, sponsorships available for Fohs 100 celebration

MARION, Ky. – Fohs Hall is seeking community support for its centennial celebration planned Oct. 23-24 in Marion.
The celebration will begin Friday, Oct. 23, with a Centennial Ball. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., followed by dinner, wine service and entertainment by The Todd Hill Orchestra at 6 p.m. A dessert auction will be held during the band’s 7:15 p.m. break. A rededication ceremony will begin at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, followed by a public reception at 3 p.m.
Sponsorship opportunities are available and dinner and ball tickets and ball-only tickets are on sale.
Reservations and payments may be made at fohshall.org. For more information, contact Leah Keene at 270-704-2307 or [lkeene26@gmail.com](mailto:lkeene26@gmail.com). Payments may also be mailed to Fohs Hall, P.O. Box 1, Marion, KY 42064.
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