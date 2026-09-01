SHERIFF'S REPORT | Lyon County

- On Sunday, Aug. 23, 2026, around 1:41 p.m., Sheriff Brent White, Kentucky State Police troopers and Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources game wardens were dispatched to a complaint of a domestic disturbance, reportedly with shots fired, on Hopewell Road. The investigation revealed there was a domestic dispute at a residence on Hopewell Road and firearms were involved, but no shots had been fired. Three adults were later arrested by White. All three were armed with handguns at the time of their arrests.
Those arrested included Chase A. Wren, 28, of Boaz, after it was determined he engaged in a verbal dispute that led to a physical confrontation involving two females at the residence. He pointed his firearm at one of the females and threatened to harm her. Wren was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury; first-degree wanton endangerment (firearm); and interfering with communications. The latter charge was lodged because Wren took the cellphone of one of the victims and put it in his truck so she could not call 911 for assistance.
Also arrested was Andrena A. Soto, 32, of Kuttawa. She was charged with one count of fourth-degree assault (domestic violence), minor injury. In addition, she was charged with violation of conditions of release because she had contact and communication and was in the company of Dominick D. West of Calvert City, from whom she was prohibited by a Marshall District Court order following an unrelated domestic violence arrest in that county on Aug. 2, 2026.
Lastly, Dominick D. West, 26, of Calvert City was also arrested and charged with violation of conditions of release because he had contact and communication and was in the company of Andrena A. Soto of Kuttawa, from whom he was prohibited by a Marshall District Court order following an unrelated domestic violence arrest in that county on Aug. 2, 2026.
All the victims who were assaulted in this incident declined medical transport at the scene. White was assisted at the scene by Lyon County EMS, KSP and KDFWR. All three offenders were lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, just after 8 a.m., Chief Deputy Sam Adams responded to a single-vehicle collision on Jack Thomason Road. His investigation revealed a 2021 Toyota Venza, driven by Lisa Brasher, 55, of Kuttawa, was westbound on Jack Thomason Road when a deer entered the roadway. Brasher attempted to avoid the animal and lost control of her vehicle. Her vehicle left the roadway and came to rest in a ditch. Lyon County EMS transported Brasher to an area hospital for treatment of her injuries. The Kuttawa Fire Department and Lyon County EMS assisted Adams at the scene.
- On Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2026, just after 5:30 p.m., Deputy Kip Darnell arrested William T. Kirby, 45, of Eddyville on a complaint warrant charging him with second-offense DUI (aggravating circumstance). Kirby was the driver in a single-vehicle injury collision on Titus Road near the Kentucky 818 North intersection on June 20. He received extensive injuries in the collision and was airlifted to an out-of-state hospital. Deputy Luke Fraley’s investigation determined Kirby was operating his motorcycle with a blood alcohol concentration of more than 0.24. Kirby was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, around 5:17 p.m., Fraley stopped a vehicle in Eddyville for expired registration. A roadside investigation determined the operator, Justin H. Phillips, 24, of Marion, was under the influence of an intoxicating substance. He was arrested by Darnell and charged with first-offense DUI, no or expired registration plates, no or expired registration receipt, second-degree criminal simulation and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in a motor vehicle. The criminal simulation charge was in reference to a substance Phillips possessed on his person in order to pass a drug screening. Phillips was lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
- On Friday, Aug. 28, 2026, around 8 a.m., deputies served a Franklin District Court bench warrant on Larry W. Thomas, 47, of Georgetown, charging him with nonpayment of court costs, fees or fines. Thomas awaits extradition to Franklin County.
- On Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026, around 11:25 p.m., deputies Bradley Dunning, Luke Fraley and Bobby Beeler answered a complaint of a reckless driver in Kuttawa. They located the vehicle on Beech Street, and following a roadside investigation, Dunning arrested Daniel Remon, 40, of Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and charged him with first-offense DUI (aggravating circumstance). Remon was later lodged in the Crittenden County Detention Center.
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