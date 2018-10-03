Wednesday, October 3, 2018

Volleyball girls at Trigg for Monday's district

Pairings and schedules are complete for Monday's Fifth District volleyball tournament at Cadiz.

The No. 1 seed Lady Rockets (20-3) will play the nightcap Monday following the semifinal game between Trigg County and Livingston Central. The semifinal starts at 5:30 and the championship match begins immediately afterwards.

Crittenden has already earned a berth in the regional tournament – which will be at Union County – by virtue of having a first-round bye and top seed in the district. The top two teams from each district advance to the regional.


