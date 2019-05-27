.

Monday, May 27, 2019

Celebrating our Local Fallen Heroes

The Crittenden Press celebrates the ultimate sacrifice made by our service men and women.

As part of our traditional coverage of Memorial Day, we offer this look at those from Marion and Crittenden County who have given their lives for freedom.

Click the image at right for a full resolution view, or click here.



