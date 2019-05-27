Lyon County road closing for work

A contractor for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet plans to close a section of KY 1943 in Lyon County just south of the Crittenden County line during daylight hours for full-width paving starting tomorrow.
Milling and paving along KY 1943 runs from the Skin Frame Creek Bridge at milepoint 3.432 extending eastward to the US 641 intersection at milepoint 6.94, a distance of about 3.5 miles.
Paving along KY 1943 is expected to take about two or three days to complete, weather permitting. That means the road will be closed Tuesday through about Wednesday or Thursday. The contractor will work to provide access to homeowners on each side of the closure point.
Jim Smith Contracting is the prime contractor on this $413,766 group highway improvement project.
Motorists should use appropriate caution where equipment, flaggers, and construction personnel are along the roadway in close proximity to traffic flow.