Spirit of Tolu brightens ballpark's attraction

Amazing, however, it is that the tiny hamlet on the Ohio River in northern Crittenden County continues to thrive despite unimaginable odds against it.
Count the annual Fourth of July fireworks display and haunted house fundraisers at the former school building among Tolu’s most attractive current events. Yet there’s a relatively new form of an old draw that’s pulling hundreds to Tolu on warm, summer weekends.
Softball.
This weekend's co-ed tournament will close out the season. Read more about what's happening at the Tolu ballpark in this week's printed edition of The Crittenden Press.
