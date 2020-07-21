Cave In Rock Ferry reopens earlier than expected

County confirms another COVID case Crittenden County has its13th confirmed COVID-19 case. The newest case is a 31-year-old female. She is self-isolated at home. There are no...

First responders working injury accident UPDATE : The vehicle has been found, but there does not appear to be a victim at the scene or nearby. Authorities have made contact with the...

Parents voice concern over cell phone ban Click Image to Enlarge About 20 Crittenden County parents and another dozen educators were present Monday night for a forum related to the p...

Pennyrile District COVID-19 case detail The above chart is the most detailed look available at COVID-19 information from Crittenden County and nearby communities that are part of t...