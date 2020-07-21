YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Tuesday, July 21, 2020
Cave In Rock Ferry reopens earlier than expected
The Cave In Rock Ferry will reopen at 6am this morning, a bit earlier than anticipated when it first broke down on Sunday.
A gear box on the tug required repairs and the ferry was closed Sunday afternoon.
It was expected to be down until sometime on Wednesday. However, quick work was able to get it going today.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/21/2020 05:18:00 AM
