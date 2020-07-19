YOUR FAVORITE LINKS ARE HERE
Sunday, July 19, 2020
Cave In Rock Ferry stopped by mechanical problem
The Cave In Rock Ferry has ceased operations because of a mechanical issue.
The ferry was forced to stop carrying passengers across the Ohio River Sunday afternoon due to a gear box issue on the tug.
The ferry will likely remain closed until some point on Wednesday so that repairs can be completed.
Posted by
Crittenden Press Online
at
7/19/2020 02:56:00 PM
